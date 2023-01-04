Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, Tampcol to roll out herbal beauty products

Directorate of Indian Med & Homeopathy to soon apply for licence; rates being finalised

Published: 04th January 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

skincare, makeup

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy will soon launch herbal-based cosmetic products at prices lower than the rates of products available in the market. The directorate is in the process of applying for a licence with the State Licensing Authority of Indian Medicine. 

Officials said, the directorate, in the first phase, plans to launch soaps, hair oils, anti-dandruff shampoos, face creams, and face packs. The Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plants Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (Tampcol), a herbal medicine firm, will produce and sell the new beauty products, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while making 136 announcements in the Assembly in 2022.

MK Seeni, government analyst in-charge, State Drugs Testing Laboratory, Indian Medicine said, the products with Siddha and Ayurveda ingredients will be launched in three categories: Venmai, Pasumai, and Menmai. Venmai products aim to improve skin tone, Pasumai ones will enhance skin tone, and Menmai was designed for skin diseases like psoriasis. 

Tampcol will launch two products with hair wash powder (seekai) — one to prevent hairfall, and another for dandruff, itching, and other complaints. “The other products will be face packs, face creams, an enhanced hair oil tonic, and hair oil. The face pack will clear dark circles, the face cream gives protection from the sun, and the hair oil has anti-dandruff qualities,” said Seeni.

Speaking to TNIE, S Ganesh, Director of the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy and Tampcol MD said, the government aims to launch cosmetic products so as to provide people with quality and cost-effective products. Soaps will be priced somewhere around Rs 45 to Rs 50. 

According to Ganesh, talks are ongoing, and the final prices would be finalised later. The commodities are in the final stage of production, and will be launched soon, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp