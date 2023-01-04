Soon, Tampcol to roll out herbal beauty products

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy will soon launch herbal-based cosmetic products at prices lower than the rates of products available in the market. The directorate is in the process of applying for a licence with the State Licensing Authority of Indian Medicine.

Officials said, the directorate, in the first phase, plans to launch soaps, hair oils, anti-dandruff shampoos, face creams, and face packs. The Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plants Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (Tampcol), a herbal medicine firm, will produce and sell the new beauty products, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while making 136 announcements in the Assembly in 2022.

MK Seeni, government analyst in-charge, State Drugs Testing Laboratory, Indian Medicine said, the products with Siddha and Ayurveda ingredients will be launched in three categories: Venmai, Pasumai, and Menmai. Venmai products aim to improve skin tone, Pasumai ones will enhance skin tone, and Menmai was designed for skin diseases like psoriasis.

Tampcol will launch two products with hair wash powder (seekai) — one to prevent hairfall, and another for dandruff, itching, and other complaints. “The other products will be face packs, face creams, an enhanced hair oil tonic, and hair oil. The face pack will clear dark circles, the face cream gives protection from the sun, and the hair oil has anti-dandruff qualities,” said Seeni.

Speaking to TNIE, S Ganesh, Director of the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy and Tampcol MD said, the government aims to launch cosmetic products so as to provide people with quality and cost-effective products. Soaps will be priced somewhere around Rs 45 to Rs 50.

According to Ganesh, talks are ongoing, and the final prices would be finalised later. The commodities are in the final stage of production, and will be launched soon, he added.

