Tamil Nadu Congress MLA, son of EVKS Elangovan, dies at 46

E Thirumahan Everaa, MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu, is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.'

Published: 04th January 2023 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

E Thirumahan Everaa

Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.

By PTI

ERODE/CHENNAI: Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.

The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.'

The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' state unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster.

Everaa died following illness, he added.

"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.

