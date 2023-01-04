Tamil Nadu Congress MLA, son of EVKS Elangovan, dies at 46

By PTI

ERODE/CHENNAI: Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.

The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.'

The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' state unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster.

Everaa died following illness, he added.

"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.

