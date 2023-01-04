Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government has three lakh covid vaccines stock: Ma Subramanian

While addressing the media persons, Ma. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu plays a significant role in providing medical services even to people of remote areas.

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Tamil Nadu government has a stock of three lakh COVID-19 vaccines while the Central government stopped the production and supply of the same three months ago, said Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian at an inaugural event in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

The minister, along with District Collector J Meghanatha Reddy, inaugurated the new buildings at the Medical College Hospital that were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crores, in the presence of Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu.  

While addressing the media persons, Ma. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu plays a significant role in providing medical services even to people of remote areas. "Tamil Nadu is ranked no.1 among the states for providing all kinds of medical aids--from treating pregnant women and people with jaundice to creating awareness about contraceptive methods and normal delivery. While the state has a stock of around three lakh COVID-19 vaccines, we have appealed to the central government to supply intranasal COVID-19 vaccines too. At present, the Centre is supplying the vaccine through private companies alone," he said.  
Responding to a question regarding the reinstatement of 2,100 nurses who were appointed during the pandemic period, the minister said, the nurses were appointed without following the reservation system, though it defied the Court order. "The nurses will be reinstated again based on the roster.

At present, 708 Urban Health Centres are set to be inaugurated across the state in the first week of February, according to a GO. The terminated nurses will be re-appointed by the Centre with a salary of Rs 18,000 per month compared to the initial salary of Rs 14,000. So far, 1,35,000 lives have been saved under the schemes of 'Varumun kappom', 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' and the government has spent an amount of Rs 120 crores," he added.

Minister Ma. Subramanian had earlier inspected the precautionary measures for preventing COVID-19 at the Madurai airport on Tuesday.

