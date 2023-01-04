TN, Puducherry rank fourth in tax collection in India this year: I-T

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Having collected more than 70% of the targeted taxes, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are ranked fourth in India with regard to tax collection, said Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, R Ravichandran, during a media interaction held in Madurai on Tuesday.



Ravichandran stated that the target for this financial year was set as Rs 14 lakh crore for the whole nation and Rs 1.8 lakh crore for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "So far, nearly 70% of the target has been collected. By the end of the financial year, about Rs 1.25 lakh crore of tax is targeted to be collected in TN and Puducherry. The performance of the Madurai region has been moderate this year. Out of the targeted Rs 4,000 crore, only Rs 2,100 crore tax has been collected from the region. However, within the next quarter, the tax collection in the Madurai region is likely to improve. A special review meeting was hosted for the top taxpayers and officials on Tuesday for improving tax collection.



He also added that the economy of TN has been growing over the years, with an average of nearly 10% new taxpayers being added to the roster every year, where there are nearly 67 lakh taxpayers in the state, including 9 lakh taxpayers in the Madurai region.

Better performers in tax payments were appreciated during a special awareness program and workshop that was conducted on TDS for tax deductors in Madurai on Tuesday.

When asked about actions against tax defaulters, Ravichandran stated that actions, including listing out properties and attaching them, are being taken against prolonged tax defaulters. He added that the department is expected to collect about 30% of tax arrears this year. He also assured that officials are being emphasised to address the grievances of the people as soon as possible.

