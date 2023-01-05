African swine flu confirmed at MTR, two more boars dead

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Tests conducted by Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) on samples from two wild boars that died at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve confirmed that they died of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Meanwhile, two more wild boars were found dead in the area on Wednesday, taking the toll to 27 in the last one year. D Venkatesh, conservator of forest and field director of MTR, told TNIE: “There is nothing to worry about the ASF though 27 wild boars have died in a particular place since it would not spread to other wild animals and humans. We have formed a team to check whether there are any more dead boars. We have been carrying out necropsies immediately after a carcass is spotted and sending samples to IVRI to ascertain the cause of death.”

Further, Venkatesh said field staff have been instructed to avoid dumping waste in the open as there is a high chance that wild boars might get attracted by it. “We will wait for a few more days as ASF could subside on its own. It happened at Bandipur tiger reserve in Karnataka, where 19 deaths were reported a month ago, and it subsided without forest department’s intervention,” said Venkatesh

Though 27 wild boars have died due to ASF, the infection has not spread to domestic pigs in The Nilgiris district, said animal husbandry department officials. A senior officer said: “There are fewer than 100 domestic pigs in The Nilgiris and we are closely monitoring pig farms in Thorapalli and Masinagudi. No unnatural death has been reported from the farms so far. In Coimbatore district, 36 pig farms are being monitored and no death has been reported.”

