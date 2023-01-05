Home States Tamil Nadu

African swine flu confirmed at MTR, two more boars dead

Forest officials say infection will not spread to humans and may subside on its own

Published: 05th January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Tests conducted by Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) on samples from two wild boars that died at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve confirmed that they died of African Swine Fever (ASF). 

Meanwhile, two more wild boars were found dead in the area on Wednesday, taking the toll to 27 in the last one year. D Venkatesh, conservator of forest and field director of MTR, told TNIE: “There is nothing to worry about the ASF though 27 wild boars have died in a particular place since it would not spread to other wild animals and humans. We have formed a team to check whether there are any more dead boars. We have been carrying out necropsies immediately after a carcass is spotted and sending samples to IVRI to ascertain the cause of death.”

Further, Venkatesh said field staff have been instructed to avoid dumping waste in the open as there is a high chance that wild boars might get attracted by it. “We will wait for a few more days as ASF could subside on its own. It happened at Bandipur tiger reserve in Karnataka, where 19 deaths were reported a month ago, and it subsided without forest department’s intervention,” said Venkatesh 

Though 27 wild boars have died due to ASF,  the infection has not spread to domestic pigs in The Nilgiris district, said animal husbandry department officials. A senior officer said: “There are fewer than 100 domestic pigs in The Nilgiris and we are closely monitoring pig farms in Thorapalli and Masinagudi. No unnatural death has been reported from the farms so far.  In Coimbatore district, 36 pig farms are being monitored and no death has been reported.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
African swine flu Mudumalai Tiger Reserve wild boar
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp