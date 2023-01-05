Guv RN Ravi slams ‘regressive politics’ in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday criticised the ‘regressive politics’ being practised in Tamil Nadu and said one should look at the country as a whole and not as mere states.

Speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the governor said, “In Tamil Nadu, there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together.

Over the past half a century efforts were made to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation integrally. That is why there is too much stress on federalism, without realising that Bharat existed several thousands of years before these states were created.”

“Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written—all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail,” the governor said.

“In fact, Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a very long time.

But somehow, Tamil has been preserved for several years in Tamil Nadu. So, this is the hope to rejuvenate Bharat. All the narratives based on falsehood should be broken and Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a very powerful beginning for it,” the governor said.

