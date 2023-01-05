Home States Tamil Nadu

Guv RN Ravi slams ‘regressive politics’ in Tamil Nadu

Over the past half a century efforts were made to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation integrally.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi honouring Kashi-Tamil Sangamam organisers at Raj Bhavan | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday criticised the ‘regressive politics’ being practised in Tamil Nadu and said one should look at the country as a whole and not as mere states.

Speaking at a function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the governor said, “In Tamil Nadu, there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together.

Over the past half a century efforts were made to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation integrally. That is why there is too much stress on federalism, without realising that Bharat existed several thousands of years before these states were created.”   

“Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written—all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail,” the governor said.

“In fact, Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat.  In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a very long time.

But somehow, Tamil has been preserved for several years in Tamil Nadu. So, this is the hope to rejuvenate Bharat. All the narratives based on falsehood should be broken and Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a very powerful beginning for it,” the governor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Tamil Nadu
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp