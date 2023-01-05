Lay-offs snap lifeline of Tiruppur migrant workers

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Migrant workers are suffering as garment companies have reduced workforce over the past eight months due to lack of orders from European markets. While several workers have left Tiruppur, some, especially those who were deployed as tailors and cutting masters, are working in provision and vegetable shops.

Speaking to TNIE, a worker from West Bengal, Mohammed Yusuf (25), said, “I was working as tailor for a salary of Rs 15,000. In April, job orders reduced and the owner trimmed the workforce and we were out of job. My friends and I were thinking of going back as we were unable to pay the rent. But, one of my friends got a job as helper in a provision store on Mangalam Road for Rs 10,000. The shop also provides food and accommodation to employees. We also decided to join the job and wait for few months until we get jobs in the garment industry again.”

Another worker from Jharkhand, Santhosh Birhori (26), said, “I was hopeless after I lost my job as a cutting master. We used to get Rs 420 per day and additional Rs 300 for overtime duty. A manpower agency approached us asking us to work as helpers in vegetable shops and department stores.

Though the salary is just Rs 10,000, I decided to take up the offer, as I don’t want to go to other states to look for jobs and stay in Tiruppur.” AITUC-Banian Workers Union (Tiruppur) secretary N Sekar said, “The present situation is due to low demand from European countries.

Although some workers have returned home, others are afraid to go back. Some of them have shifted to other jobs to sustain their livelihood.” Vizhuthugal Trust - Programme Manager V Govindarajan said, “Many garment workers didn’t move out of Tiruppur as they hope to get back their jobs once the demand surges in the next few months.”

Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturer Association president MP Muthurathinam said, “Though the migrant workers receive less salary, Tiruppur is safer than most of the cities in India. Besides, the workers get their salaries on time, due to which the workers have decided to stay back in Tiruppur.”

According to an official from the labour department, “We will check with the local officials, whether these workers are exploited or forced out. Besides, we will inspect provision and vegetable shops to check if the workers are treated properly.”

As per the data available with the revenue department, more than 1.30 lakh migrant workers are deployed in the garment industry, including 45,722 from Odisha, 37,348 from Bihar, and 12,026 from West Bengal.



TIRUPPUR: Migrant workers are suffering as garment companies have reduced workforce over the past eight months due to lack of orders from European markets. While several workers have left Tiruppur, some, especially those who were deployed as tailors and cutting masters, are working in provision and vegetable shops. Speaking to TNIE, a worker from West Bengal, Mohammed Yusuf (25), said, “I was working as tailor for a salary of Rs 15,000. In April, job orders reduced and the owner trimmed the workforce and we were out of job. My friends and I were thinking of going back as we were unable to pay the rent. But, one of my friends got a job as helper in a provision store on Mangalam Road for Rs 10,000. The shop also provides food and accommodation to employees. We also decided to join the job and wait for few months until we get jobs in the garment industry again.” Another worker from Jharkhand, Santhosh Birhori (26), said, “I was hopeless after I lost my job as a cutting master. We used to get Rs 420 per day and additional Rs 300 for overtime duty. A manpower agency approached us asking us to work as helpers in vegetable shops and department stores. Though the salary is just Rs 10,000, I decided to take up the offer, as I don’t want to go to other states to look for jobs and stay in Tiruppur.” AITUC-Banian Workers Union (Tiruppur) secretary N Sekar said, “The present situation is due to low demand from European countries. Although some workers have returned home, others are afraid to go back. Some of them have shifted to other jobs to sustain their livelihood.” Vizhuthugal Trust - Programme Manager V Govindarajan said, “Many garment workers didn’t move out of Tiruppur as they hope to get back their jobs once the demand surges in the next few months.” Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturer Association president MP Muthurathinam said, “Though the migrant workers receive less salary, Tiruppur is safer than most of the cities in India. Besides, the workers get their salaries on time, due to which the workers have decided to stay back in Tiruppur.” According to an official from the labour department, “We will check with the local officials, whether these workers are exploited or forced out. Besides, we will inspect provision and vegetable shops to check if the workers are treated properly.” As per the data available with the revenue department, more than 1.30 lakh migrant workers are deployed in the garment industry, including 45,722 from Odisha, 37,348 from Bihar, and 12,026 from West Bengal.