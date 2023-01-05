Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK aims to form TN government in 2026: Anbumani

They ruled the state for the past 55 years and have no shame in claiming that the government is being run using TASMAC revenue.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The PMK is working towards forming the Tamil Nadu government in 2026, said party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday. After reaching Madurai to attend PMK's southern district office bearers meeting, he met reporters and said, "Both the DMK and AIADMK have not done anything for the development of southern districts.

They ruled the state for the past 55 years and have no shame in claiming that the government is being run using TASMAC revenue. People have now understood that PMK is the only party that can save them. Our alliance for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced six months before the polls."

Anbumani went on to charge that the DMK did not fulfil its election promises, including decent pay for 108 ambulance employees, exemption for TN from NEET, monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women family heads and implementing the old pension scheme. He also blamed Governor RN Ravi for sitting on the ordinance banning online gambling games. "The Governor is responsible for each of the suicides that were triggered by gambling debts.

Also, why is the union government granting all privileges and exemptions to Isha Yoga Centre? Recently, a woman's corpse was found at the centre. The state government must ensure a fair probe into her death," he added.

Further, the PMK leader also urged the state government to take steps to remove encroachments on Vaigai river channels in Megamalai and Vellimalai. "Sewage is getting mixed in the river at 72 places. The reservoir also should be properly desilted. Though the Tamil Nadu government had announced the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar canal link scheme at the cost of Rs 14,000 crore, it has not allocated any funds for it yet," Anbumani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMK Anbumani Ramadoss Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp