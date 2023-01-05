PMK aims to form TN government in 2026: Anbumani

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The PMK is working towards forming the Tamil Nadu government in 2026, said party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday. After reaching Madurai to attend PMK's southern district office bearers meeting, he met reporters and said, "Both the DMK and AIADMK have not done anything for the development of southern districts.

They ruled the state for the past 55 years and have no shame in claiming that the government is being run using TASMAC revenue. People have now understood that PMK is the only party that can save them. Our alliance for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced six months before the polls."



Anbumani went on to charge that the DMK did not fulfil its election promises, including decent pay for 108 ambulance employees, exemption for TN from NEET, monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women family heads and implementing the old pension scheme. He also blamed Governor RN Ravi for sitting on the ordinance banning online gambling games. "The Governor is responsible for each of the suicides that were triggered by gambling debts.

Also, why is the union government granting all privileges and exemptions to Isha Yoga Centre? Recently, a woman's corpse was found at the centre. The state government must ensure a fair probe into her death," he added.



Further, the PMK leader also urged the state government to take steps to remove encroachments on Vaigai river channels in Megamalai and Vellimalai. "Sewage is getting mixed in the river at 72 places. The reservoir also should be properly desilted. Though the Tamil Nadu government had announced the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar canal link scheme at the cost of Rs 14,000 crore, it has not allocated any funds for it yet," Anbumani said.

