Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan unveils G20 logo, stickers

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said Puducherry will host the first meeting of G20 on January 31. Speaking at an event held at Gandhi Thidal, Tamilisai said, “It’s special that the first meeting of G20 will take place in Puducherry. I thank the PM for giving an opportunity to all states as G20 meetings are normally held only in capital cities.”

The Lieutenant Governor released stickers, badges and posters with G20 logo and also inaugurated a selfie booth in the presence of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the event. “We must be proud as the meeting is taking place on January 31 which is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” Soundararajan said.

“Puducherry will get many developmental projects and meetings will be arranged to ensure leaders visit Puducherry again. We should put every effort to conduct the meeting in a grand manner to earn Puducherry a good name,” Soundararajan said.

Chief Minister Rangasamy said, “Representatives from various countries will take part and many important decisions will be taken. All eyes will be on Puducherry during the G20 meeting.”

“The events will be held across different parts of the country under different segments. Kolkata will host the first meeting on global partnership for financial inclusion between the 9th and 11th.

A working group meeting will be held on health in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai will host a meeting on education, while Guwahati will host the first sustainable financial meeting and Chandigarh will host the first financial architecture meeting,” a report quoting sources had earlier said.

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said Puducherry will host the first meeting of G20 on January 31. Speaking at an event held at Gandhi Thidal, Tamilisai said, “It’s special that the first meeting of G20 will take place in Puducherry. I thank the PM for giving an opportunity to all states as G20 meetings are normally held only in capital cities.” The Lieutenant Governor released stickers, badges and posters with G20 logo and also inaugurated a selfie booth in the presence of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the event. “We must be proud as the meeting is taking place on January 31 which is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” Soundararajan said. “Puducherry will get many developmental projects and meetings will be arranged to ensure leaders visit Puducherry again. We should put every effort to conduct the meeting in a grand manner to earn Puducherry a good name,” Soundararajan said. Chief Minister Rangasamy said, “Representatives from various countries will take part and many important decisions will be taken. All eyes will be on Puducherry during the G20 meeting.” “The events will be held across different parts of the country under different segments. Kolkata will host the first meeting on global partnership for financial inclusion between the 9th and 11th. A working group meeting will be held on health in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai will host a meeting on education, while Guwahati will host the first sustainable financial meeting and Chandigarh will host the first financial architecture meeting,” a report quoting sources had earlier said.