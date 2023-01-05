Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi: Couple absconds leaving child's body in hospital after being inquired about injuries

A couple from Alangulam went absconding after a two-year-old girl they admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) died on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: A couple from Alangulam went absconding after a two-year-old girl they admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) died on Tuesday. The police identified the couple as Sakthivel and Hemalatha, who are said to be working in the vegetable market and a textile showroom respectively in Alangulam of Tenkasi district.

"Stating that their child Harini was ill, the couple initially admitted her in the Alangulam government hospital. Since the condition of the child was critical, the doctors referred the child to the TvMCH for treatment. Doctors at TvMCH noticed some injuries on the body of the girl and asked what exactly had happened to the child. However, the couple were allegedly reluctant to respond to the doctors' queries and went  absconding as the child died," said sources.

Alangulam police who registered a case in this connection said  the couple was staying in the address that they have given in the hospital for the last 15 days only. "In their workplace, Sakthivel and Hemalatha said they were from Chennai and new in town. We are inquiring into the details given by them and if the child actually belongs to them," said an official. Dean of TvMCH M Ravichandran said his hospital would perform postmortem on the child's body after receiving information from the police.

