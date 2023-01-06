1,783 trees may be axed for Tiruvallur highway 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 1,783 trees may face the axe as the union environment ministry’s regional empowered committee in Chennai has given stage-1 clearance for diversion of 14 hectares of forest land in Tiruvallur for a highway project.

The National Highways Authority India (NHAI) has proposed to construct a 120km-long, six-lane road from Chittoor to Thatchur that will pass through Thirumalairajupetti and Nediyam reserve forests in Tiruvallur.

About 3.4 hectares in Thirumalairajupetti and 10.6 hectares of land in Nediyam reserve forest region would be diverted for the purpose. The committee, while appraising the proposal, noted that the project involved felling of 1,783 trees, including 264 trees of spontaneous origin, and prior approval of the central empowered committee appointed by the Supreme Court is required.

In his written submission, the Tiruvallur district forest officer had said that while animals like monitor lizard and deer are present in and around the forest land proposed to be diverted, there are no rare, endangered or unique species of flora and fauna found in the area. The empowered committee had directed the NHAI to provide culverts and underpasses for safe passage of animals. The district forest officer was directed to prepare a wildlife conservation plan.

‘Scheme includes maintaining plantation for 10 years’

The plan would include culverts, underpasses, fencing on either side of the road alignment, and solarpowered borewells to ensure water for wild animals. As per instructions of the union environment ministry, the forest proposed for diversion was inspected by the additional inspector general of forests (central) from Integrated Regional Office, Chennai, says the minutes of committee meeting.

NHAI officials said a compensatory afforestation area of 28 hectares of land was identified in Mylarwada and Konasamuthiram with a financial outlay of around Rs 6 crore for the plan. The scheme includes maintenance of plantation over a period of 10 years.

