Gokulraj murder case hearing resumes at Madras HC

The Madras High Court resumed hearing on the Gokulraj murder case here on Thursday.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Yuvaraj, the alleged mastermind of the sensational murder of young Dalit engineer Gokulraj, surrenders before the Tamil Nadu Crime-Branch CID. | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court resumed hearing on the Gokulraj murder case here on Thursday. The counsels put forward their arguments before a division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh which had heard the matter while sitting in the Madurai Bench.

Since the judges moved back to the principal bench in Chennai, they continued to hear the matter here. Advocate Lajapathi Roy, representing the victim’s mother Chitra, submitted that there was ample evidence for proving the role of the 10 convicted appellants, including Yuvaraj and the acquitted persons.

