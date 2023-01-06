Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin, DMK leaders wish Kanimozhi on her 55th birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers KN Nehru, V Senthilbalaji, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin and other party functionaries wished Lok Sabha deputy floor leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on the occasion of her 55th birthday on Thursday.

The MP visited the memorials of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi at Marina beach. Later, she celebrated her birthday with thousands of cadres at her residence. Various political leaders Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, BJP state president K Annamalai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Supriya Sule of NCP and others extended their wishes Kanimozhi.

