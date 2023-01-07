Anti-NEET Bill: TN seeks Centre’s help for getting nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met his counterpart in the centre, Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi, on Friday, and sought the union government’s support in getting assent to the the anti-NEET Bill passed by the state.Speaking to the press after the meeting, Subramanian said, the union minister listened to the request carefully, and assured that he would consider it.

Subramanian quoted Mandaviya as saying, a team should be formed to appoint consultants and prepare building plan for the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. “Next week the tender for it will be finished, and the work will start soon. The union minister said the feasibility of AIIMS in Coimbatore could be looked at once the construction works of the facility in Madurai begins,” he said. Subramanian also requested Mandaviya to enable the students of Ukraine medical colleges to continue their studies in medical colleges in India. The state also expressed its objection to the draft post graduate medical education regulations that was recently circulated for public opinion.

To the state’s request of making nasal Covid-19 vaccine available in government hospitals, Mansukh said, the production of the vaccine will begin in January, and it can be discussed after that.Subramanian also requested the centre to surrender vacant MBBS seats under All India Quota back to the state, as six MBBS seats are left unfilled this year.

