Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-NEET Bill: TN seeks Centre’s help for getting nod

The state also expressed its objection to the draft post graduate medical education regulations that was recently circulated for public opinion.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates, who came to write NEET exams, were seen at BBUL Jain Vidyalaya at South Bengaluru

Representational Image. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met his counterpart in the centre, Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi, on Friday, and sought the union government’s support in getting assent to the the anti-NEET Bill passed by the state.Speaking to the press after the meeting, Subramanian said, the union minister listened to the request carefully, and assured that he would consider it.

Subramanian quoted Mandaviya as saying, a team should be formed to appoint consultants and prepare building plan for the construction of AIIMS in Madurai. “Next week the tender for it will be finished, and the work will start soon. The union minister said the feasibility of AIIMS in Coimbatore could be looked at once the construction works of the facility in Madurai begins,” he said. Subramanian also requested Mandaviya to enable the students of Ukraine medical colleges to continue their studies in medical colleges in India. The state also expressed its objection to the draft post graduate medical education regulations that was recently circulated for public opinion.

To the state’s request of making nasal Covid-19 vaccine available in government hospitals, Mansukh said, the production of the vaccine will begin in January, and it can be discussed after that.Subramanian also requested the centre to surrender vacant MBBS seats under All India Quota back to the state, as six MBBS seats are left unfilled this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp