More politicos take exception to Guv RN Ravi’s 'Thamizhgam' remark

CHENNAI: Leaders of more political parties on Friday condemned Governor RN Ravi for his opinion that the state could be called Thamizhgam instead of Tamil Nadu. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, “In 1957, the election manifesto of Jan Sangh promised to eliminate the federal system of government in India and declare India as a single country. The governor is now trying to impose that idea through the back door upon us.”

Balakrishnan said the people of TN wish that all languages should be given equal status and that all states should be encouraged to conduct administration in own mother tongue. “But the governor has been acting as an RSS cadre and against the people of state,” he added.

Indicating that MNM vehemently stands for addressing the state as Tamil Nadu, party chief Kamal Haasan tweeted Tamil Nadu Vaazhga in five languages - Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. DK president K Veeramani and MMK president MH Jawahirullah also condemned the governor for this remark.

