Sethusamudram project must be revived: Stalin

Former Chief Minister Arignar Anna organised a day to reiterate the demand for implementing the Sethusamudram project on July 23, 1967, across TN. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin releasing two volumes of DMK treasurer TR Baalu’s autobiography titled Paathai Maara Payanam at the DMK headquarters on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the Sethusamudram project should be revived for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and India, and DMK treasurer TR Baalu should take up the task since he was instrumental in commencing the works on this mega project in 2005. Speaking after releasing two volumes of Baalu’s autobiography titled Paathai Maara Payanam (An Unwavering Journey) at the DMK headquarters, the Chief Minister recalled the Sethusamudram project was scuttled by the BJP. 

Now, a union minister belonging to BJP has said there is no conclusive proof for the existence of Ram Sethu near Rameswaram. Former Chief Minister Arignar Anna organised a day to reiterate the demand for implementing the Sethusamudram project on July 23, 1967, across TN.

Later, the government headed by Manmohan Singh sanctioned Rs 2,427 crore in 2004. Baalu was instrumental in that. “Had this project been completed on time, Tamil Nadu would have benefitted a lot during the past 18 years. The foreign exchange of India could have increased due to this project. The industrial growth in Tamil Nadu would have been more. Maritime trade would have been increased, and as a result, the economic status of fishermen would have been up. TR Baalu should take up the task of implementing the Sethusamudram project. This is my request. Since this is the dream project of former Chief Ministers Arignar Anna and M Karunanidhi, Baalu should make all efforts to implement this project,” Stalin said.

