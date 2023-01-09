Home States Tamil Nadu

For first time in 46 years, queer writers conquer Chennai book fair

LGBTQIA+ community members have been given space to showcase their work. The stall features works of new writers and translations.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:26 AM

Visitors pore over books at The Queer Publishing House’ stall in the Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA grounds on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Visitors throng ‘The Queer Publishing House’ stall on the third day of the Chennai Book Fair. For the first time in 46 years of the fair, LGBTQIA+ community members have been given space to showcase their work. The stall features works of new writers and translations.

The Queer Publishing House was started by the arts and culture wing of Trans Rights Now Collective recently. “We started a publishing house to promote works of queer writers as many face emotional and labour exploitation. After a fight, we now have the opportunity to showcase their works in this stall,” explains Grace Banu of Trans Rights Now Collective.

The publication has three new books to watch out for: ‘RIP’ by S Negha, the first transperson to bag the Kerala State Film award; ‘Ennillirundhu Paar’ by Arun Karthik; Oru Kalaiyin Kavithaigal by Ajitha. Other books include ‘Thirunangai Grace Banuvin Sindhanaigal’ by Grace Banu, ‘We are not others’ by Kalki Subramaniam, and ‘I am Vidya’ by Living Smile Vidya. 

Explaining ‘Ennillirundhu Paar’ Arun Karthik, said, Grace Banu encouraged me to release my poems as a book to take my skills to the next level and ‘Ennillirundhu Paar’ shows our struggles, loneliness, and challenges. “In the past few years, people are increasingly aware of the existence of transmen and have started to treat us well. There is a long way to go. Expressing ourselves will help in that process,” he said. 

S Negha, a VJ, theatre artist, and director, says she is planning to write her story as a book “I had to run from my family in Tiruvarur as I was not accepted. I have never had a safe space. Writing my story will help encourage others to pursue their dreams.” 

Grace Banu said “We plan to publish six books soon. It has taken half a century for us to get a space here. TN must provide space to showcase these books in fairs held in districts, and provide concessions in rules.” We will prove our worth if given a stage, she added. 

TAGS
Chennai book fair The Queer Publishing House LGBTQIA+
