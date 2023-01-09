Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice evades manual scavenging victims in Tamil Nadu, reveals study 

The report was released during an event jointly organised by the SASY, Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA) and other organisations working towards the eradication of manual scavenging practice.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

Manual scavenging image used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  No chargesheet was filed in six cases filed under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act and eight cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the state between August 2021 to November 2022, revealed a report recently released by the Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY).

The report was released during an event jointly organised by the SASY, Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA) and other organisations working towards the eradication of manual scavenging practice. As many as 21 cases were examined for the study, and four of them pertained to Dalit students being forced to clean toilets in schools.

Of the 21 cases, only 15 arrests were recorded in connection with nine cases. Also, a total of Rs 1.72 crore was distributed as compensation to 23 victims. “Manual scavengers, who work under the label of sanitary workers on contract basis across the state, are not provided any protective gear even as the PEMSR Act stipulates that they be supplied 44 types of gears,” said S Kalayani, assistant professor at Madras Christian College. 

“The victims’ families don’t want their next generation, too, to languish in manual scavenging work. Only effective implementation of the PEMSR Act will ensure justice for the victims. The government should also take steps to construct bio-toilets, procure machinery and create awareness about health and sanitation to eradicate this inhumane practice,” she added. 

Deepthi Sukumaran of SKA said chargesheet was filed in only five cases among the 21 examined. “Several incidents may have also gone unreported. The enumeration of manual scavengers under the PEMSR Act was not properly carried out by the state government. Thorough execution of the process would have guaranteed the victims a one-time financial assistance. Though we collected and submitted 2,800 self-declaration forms in Chennai and Madurai alone over the years, cash assistance was provided to only around 300 persons. Most often, people who die during manual scavenging will be those who were not enumerated,” she added.

Deepthi also slammed the union government for claiming that there had been no manual scavenging deaths in the country over the past three years. “There is an attempt to dilute the PEMSR Act and it should be fiercely opposed,” she further said. Activists also said the disbursal of compensation to victims in these cases is generally used as a tactic to silence the bereaved families and allow the caste discrimination to carry on, as the majority of the victims belong to the SC community. 

It may be noted that as per a report from SKA, Tamil Nadu ranks first in the number of deaths due to manual scavenging in the country. As many as 218 deaths were reported between 1993 and 2022 in the state. From 2016 to 2022, as many as 55 persons lost their lives to this demeaning practice, with the majority of the deaths reported in Chennai and surrounding areas.

‘We should fiercely oppose attempt to dilute Act’

Deepthi slammed the Centre for claiming that there had been no manual scavenging deaths in India over the past three years. “There is an attempt to dilute PEMSR Act and it should be fiercely opposed,” she said. Activists also said the disbursal of compensation to victims in these cases is generally used as a tactic to silence the bereaved families 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safai Karamchari Andolan Manual scavenging
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp