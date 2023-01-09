Home States Tamil Nadu

One held for assaulting house surgeon in Tirunelveli Medical College

Sources said the deceased patient, P Guruswamy (65) of Perumalpuram, was admitted to TvMCH with several health issues on Thursday.

Published: 09th January 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  One of the three persons, who allegedly attacked a house surgeon (compulsory rotating medical intern) of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), was arrested in Tirunelveli on Saturday.
 
Sources said the deceased patient, P Guruswamy (65) of Perumalpuram, was admitted to TvMCH with several health issues on Thursday. "On Saturday night, he was shifted to the general ward and administered medicines by house surgeons on duty. The relatives of Guruswamy said Rithish, a house surgeon, administered an injection to the patient, following which he collapsed and died. Stating that her father died due to medical negligence, Lingammal, daughter of Gurusamy, beat Rithish on his face, followed by her husband and a relative," said sources.

Sources further said Rithish was admitted for treatment following the incident while other house surgeons and doctors boycotted duty and began a protest on the hospital premises demanding action against the trio who attacked the house surgeon on duty. A police team led by V R Srinivasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East rushed to the spot to conduct a talk with the protesters. After the police promised to take action against the accused persons, the house surgeons and doctors dispersed and returned to duty," sources added.

Speaking to TNIE, TvMCH Dean Dr M Ravichandran said Gurusamy died of multi-organ failure. "He was already treated by a private hospital before his relatives brought him to TvMCH for tertiary care," he said. Police registered a case against the three persons under sections of the Hospital Protection Act. They arrested Ravikumar, one of the three accused persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp