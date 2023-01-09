One held for assaulting house surgeon in Tirunelveli Medical College

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: One of the three persons, who allegedly attacked a house surgeon (compulsory rotating medical intern) of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), was arrested in Tirunelveli on Saturday.



Sources said the deceased patient, P Guruswamy (65) of Perumalpuram, was admitted to TvMCH with several health issues on Thursday. "On Saturday night, he was shifted to the general ward and administered medicines by house surgeons on duty. The relatives of Guruswamy said Rithish, a house surgeon, administered an injection to the patient, following which he collapsed and died. Stating that her father died due to medical negligence, Lingammal, daughter of Gurusamy, beat Rithish on his face, followed by her husband and a relative," said sources.



Sources further said Rithish was admitted for treatment following the incident while other house surgeons and doctors boycotted duty and began a protest on the hospital premises demanding action against the trio who attacked the house surgeon on duty. A police team led by V R Srinivasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East rushed to the spot to conduct a talk with the protesters. After the police promised to take action against the accused persons, the house surgeons and doctors dispersed and returned to duty," sources added.



Speaking to TNIE, TvMCH Dean Dr M Ravichandran said Gurusamy died of multi-organ failure. "He was already treated by a private hospital before his relatives brought him to TvMCH for tertiary care," he said. Police registered a case against the three persons under sections of the Hospital Protection Act. They arrested Ravikumar, one of the three accused persons.

