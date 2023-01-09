Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry seeks relocation of Cauvery gauging stations to Karaikal border

Karaikal region of the UT is situated at the tail end of the Cauvery delta having an ayacut of 27,12 acres.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan holds discussion with CWMA Chairman S K Haldarabd PWD officials at his chamber on Monday.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan holds discussion with CWMA Chairman S K Haldarabd PWD officials at his chamber on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry government has sought the relocation of Cauvery gauging stations to areas adjoining the Karaikal region of the UT, which are now located five to 20 kilometres away from the Karaikal border in Tamil Nadu.

The matter was discussed and deliberated in a meeting chaired by PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan with the chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Saumitra Kumar Haldar along with PWD officials of Tamilnadu and Puducherry at Puducherry on Monday. 

Karaikal region of the UT is situated at the tail end of the Cauvery delta having an ayacut of 27,12 acres.

There are seven tributaries of Cauvery which take off in Tamil Nadu and finally confluence in the Bay of Bengal in  Karaikal. These seven namely Nandalar, Nattar,  Vanjiyar, Noolar, Arasalar, Thirumalairajanar and  Puravadaiyanar with a combined length of 82.015 kilometres in Karaikal contribute to the flow of the area.

All the tributaries in the region are non-perennial and flow is mainly due to the Cauvery release from June to January. No considerable flow occurs due to South West monsoon. For most of the months in the year, the flows available are the releases/regulated flows from upper regulators maintained by Tamil Nadu. Central Water Commission has set up hydrological observation stations on all these distributaries and gauge and discharge observations are being taken regularly.

However, the gauging cum discharge observation stations are located five to 20 kilometres from Karaikal, expect two rivers Nandalar and Nattar, PWD Minister Lakshminarayanan told The New Indian Express. Hence when water released for the Karaikal area is calculated at the gauging station, the water is also used by intermittent areas in Tamilnadu before it reaches Karaikal farmers, said Lakshminarayanan.

"Therefore, to ensure that Puducherry gets its proportionate share of water for all months, the government wants the gauging stations on the border at the entry point of the rivers to Karaikal," said Lakshminarayanan.

The CWMA Chairman Haldar, in the meeting, has asked the Puducherry government to provide land for establishing the gauging station along with a building for the personnel of the station, said the minister.  The Chairman will be going for a site inspection to Karaikal on Tuesday to examine the feasibility of establishing the gauging stations.

Though up to 2018-19, there was a shortfall of Cauvery water to Karaikal, since 2019-2020, Karaikal region has been receiving more than its share of 7tmc, according to government data.

Secretary PWD L Kumar, Chief Engineer PWD V Sathya Murthy, Chief Engineer, Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Ramamurthy and other officials participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Puducherry Karaikal
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp