Women are safe in BJP, says Khushbu

Published: 09th January 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  BJP’s national executive committee member and actor Khushbu on Sunday said women members are safe in the party. She said this while addressing media persons after inaugurating a rekla race organised in Vellalore. 

When asked about former BJP member Gayatri Raghuramm’s charge that women are not safe in the party, Khushbu said only very few women functionaries have quit the party. Further she described as inadequate the Pongal gift of Rs 1000 to PDS card holders, and alleged the DMK is not taking steps to protect Tamil culture.

Answering a question on Governor RN Ravi’s Tamizhagam comment, Khushbu said she doesn’t find anything wrong with the term. She refused to comment on MNM chief Kamal Hassan’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Sadiq apologises for remarks against actor
Chennai: DMK headquarters orator Saidai Sadiq, who made derogatory remarks against Khushbu in a public meeting, appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW)n on Thursday and tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks. BJP’s national executive committee member Khushbu Sundar had filed a complaint with NCW over the derogatory remarks made by Sadiq in October.

