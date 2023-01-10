Home States Tamil Nadu

Application filed for GI tag for Salem silver anklets

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

SALEM: The Salem district silver anklet manufacturers craft association has filed an application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for silver ornaments like anklets produced in the district.

Association president Sree Anandharajan, said, “Salem is the hub for traditional silver ornaments like anklets (kolusu), waist belts (oddiyanam) and bracelets. More than 10,000 micro, small, medium and large industries are involved in producing the ornaments across the district.

Many small scale units are in this business for generations. Now corporate companies have entered the industry. We don’t want corporate companies alone to claim glory for the items and have sought GI tag for the industry in general.”

Government Advocate of Madras High Court P Sanjai Gandhi, who is the nodal officer for the GI application said, “The application seeking GI tag for Salem silver anklet was filed on 6 December at the GI Registry in Chennai. We will submit necessary documents to support  our claim in the next hearing.”
Tracing the history of the industry, he said,

“Production of anklets in Salem started at the beginning of the 20th century when traders and artisans from Saurashtra migrated to the district. The Salem anklets come in attractive and distinctive designs and can be identified by the tiny embellishments attached on the circumference of the anklets.”

He added, “The Thalakolusu is a design unique to Salem, made specifically for infants. Wound in the manner that it is, the anklet grows alongside the infant for about four years. The kolusu is almost completely handmade through a complicated process spanning across 10 workers and 30 steps, meaning that the production of Salem kolusu is often a family-run business involving artisans spanning generations.”

