Coimbatore: Cops launch drive against illegal stay of foreigners

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police on Monday initiated a drive in which door-to-door inquiries are conducted to identify foreigners and suspects staying illegally in the outskirts of the Coimbatore city.

The search was conducted at the villages--Alandurai, Semmedu, Narasipuram and Karunya Nagar-- which fall under the jurisdictions of the Alandurai and Karunya Nagar Police stations. According to the police, on information regarding the illegal stay of foreign nationals, police sprung into action and checked houses in the remote villages in the district.

Under the Foreigners Act, every foreign national should give a Form C declaration to the government during their stay in India, which helps the authorities locate and track them. Staying beyond the visa date or staying without producing the declaration can lead to a fine, imprisonment of up to five years or even a ban on entering the country again.

Recently a French woman was found staying in Alandurai without submitting the declaration, said sources. “Following the incident, we started a week-long drive to identify anyone staying in the rural areas by violating the norms. Most foreigners visit the Coimbatore district for tour and education, and they stay in the areas that fall under Alandurai and Karunya Nagar Police stations. Hence the drive is focused on those areas. Around 40 police personnel have been pressed into this drive and it will continue across the week,” said a senior police officer.

