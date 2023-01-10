Coimbatore Corp to revive Singanallur lake, awaits nod from CMA

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to renovate the Singanallur lake, situated in ward 61, at the cost of Rs 5.5 crore. The civic body has sent a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) seeking funds and approval for the project.

Around seven water bodies, including Kurichi lake, Periyakulam and Valankulam were selected for beautification under the smart city projects during the AIADMK regime. But Singanallur lake was omitted, allegedly because Singanallur was the only constituency in Coimbatore where DMK had a MLA. Sources, however, maintain that the lake was left out following opposition from environmentalists.

In 2017, the corporation declared the lake as Urban Biodiversity Conservation Zone and is protected by the Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE). Apart from that, the civic body suspended the boating service in the lake for the past several years due to various reasons. Since there was no maintenance water hyacinth covered the water spread area.

Also, a portion of the lake was encroached on by farmers. Now, the corporation has decided to rejuvenate the lake at the cost of Rs 5.5 crore under the 15th finance commission which includes `1 crore under the Namaku Namae scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “We are expecting nod from the CMA this week. Once funds are allocated, we shall float a tender and begin the works soon. The development works include strengthening the bund, removing the weeds and hyacinth and repairing the sluice gates. As the first step, we have removed the encroachments from the lake.”

Sources from the town planning department said farmers who encroached upon the lake were issued notice. Except for a few coconut trees, all encroachments have been removed. As part of the development project works, the civic body is also planning to build two Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) with a capacity of one MLD at the Singanallur lake to clean the water, sources added.

