Transparency first for Upparpatti village panchayat

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENI: Since the day he took charge, the panchayat president of Upparpatti village, Somasundaram, has been making heads turn with his act of displaying the balance sheet of the panchayat on the notice board each month. Located 10 km from Theni, the village has six wards with 4,000 residents, including 2,400 voters.



Speaking to TNIE, Somasundaram said he ran the election campaign by promising the villagers that he would develop the panchayat without corruption."It is mandatory for panchayats to upload the income and expenditure statements (form 30) on the government website. I am maintaining transparency by releasing the balance sheet of the panchayat, which makes people trust me and acknowledge the work done in the panchayat. When questioned, we clarify the doubts," he said.



Stating that practising transparency in governance was harder than promising it, the advocate-turned-president said he wants to be loyal to the voters despite the challenges in front of him. "I don't receive a commission from contractors. I have clearly told the members I will not receive any unaccountable money and that I cannot give panchayat funds to them. We are concentrating on fulfilling the basic facilities of Wards 1 and 2, where the SC community members are residing. Upparpatti was also selected under the Rurban mission, which mainly focuses on women empowerment," he added.



Assistant Director (Panchayat) Annathurai told TNIE that there was no rule for the president to place the panchayat balance sheet in public. However, presidents have to show the balance sheet to the public at grama sabha meetings, he added.

Murugan, a resident of Upparpatti, said he was proud to see the balance sheet every month. "The move helps us check if the expenditure figures are done in the panchayat," he added.

