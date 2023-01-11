Home States Tamil Nadu

Association seeks release of six Lankan fishermen detained ‘illegally’ in TN

The South Asian Fishermen Fraternity has demanded the release of six Sri Lankan fishermen, who have been detained in legal custody for 50 days.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:05 AM

Representational image | (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The South Asian Fishermen Fraternity has demanded the release of six Sri Lankan fishermen, who have been detained in legal custody for 50 days. The Indian Coast Guard, Thoothukudi, arrested them on November 25 for entering Indian waters, in two fibre boats, without valid documents.

They are detained at Puzhal prison in Chennai.  A petition, addressed to Minister for External Affairs, TN Chief Minister and Ambassador of Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi, was submitted to the district collector on Tuesday. 

In the letter, SAFF general secretary Father Churchil said the six Lankan fishermen--Ranil Chamara (31), Sehan Steewan (24) , Udara Kasun (27), Sanjeewa (30) , Sankalpa Jeewantha (19) and Sudesh Sanjeewa (19)--did not have sophisticated instruments to read the science of the sea. 

“They sailed from Kalpatiya in Kandakuliya village near Puttalam for deep sea fishing. The poor fishermen are suffering in the prison for the last two months and their families in Sri lanka are in agony,” the petition read.

Comments

