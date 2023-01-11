Coimbatore blast: Suspects likely to be taken to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought six suspects, who were taken into custody for questioning in the car blast case, to Coimbatore city on Tuesday. The suspects are likely to be taken to Sathyamangalam reserve forest in Erode where they allegedly hatched a conspiracy.

The NIA had taken into custody Mohammed Talha (24), Mohammed Riyas (27), Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (27), Mohammed Thoufiq (25), Sheik Hidayathullah (43) and A Sanofar Ali (28) for ten days from January 7. They were questioned in Chennai for three days. In Coimbatore, they are housed in NIA’s temporary office on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus. Sources said Sheik Hidayathullah, Sanofar Ali, Umar Farooq and and Jamesha Mubeen (29), who died in the blast, visited the reserve forest in February 2022 and hatched a conspiracy to execute terror activities in Coimbatore.



