Day after Assembly tiff, TN emblem missing on Raj Bhavan Pongal invite

CHENNAI: Days after Governor RN Ravi triggered a controversy by saying that ‘Tamizhagam’ is the more appropriate name for the state than Tamil Nadu, an invitation issued by Raj Bhavan on Tuesday for ‘Pongal Peruvizha’ on January 12 carries the emblem of Government of India (G0I) and not the customary Tamil Nadu state emblem. Raj Bhavan officials could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

CPM MP Su Venkatesan, in a tweet on Tuesday, posted the invitation sent by the governor last year for Tamil New Year Day with the Tamil Nadu government emblem and the Pongal invitation issued by Raj Bhavan on Tuesday with the GoI emblem.

The invitation has also used the word ‘Thamizhaga Aalunar’ in place of the conventional ‘Tamil Nadu Aalunar’. “Shall we expect the governor to vacate TN as he has not used Tamil Nadu emblem and word Tamil Nadu though he is residing in a place maintained with the tax money of the people of the state,” asked Venkatesan in his tweet.

#GetOutRavi posters crop up in TN after face-off

The new controversy came a day after Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed an unprecedented showdown between the Chief Minister and the governor after Ravi skipped certain portions, including reference to ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance and names of late leaders, during his customary address to the House on Monday. While the gover nor’s Thamizhagam-Tamil Nadu remark has been a hugely contested topic on social media with hashtag #TamilNadu trending for days on Twitter, the hashtag #GetOutRavi started trending on Twitter on Monday after the assembly face-off.

On Tuesday, huge wall posters with words ‘GetOutRavi’ put up by DMK functionaries were seen in many parts of Chennai. In Pudukkottai, posters were put up by local BJP functionaries hailing the governor. While the Twitter spat between BJP and DMK supporters continued, BJP state secretary A Ashwathaman lodged a police complaint in Chennai against a few DMK MLAs on Tuesday for allegedly shouting at the governor in the assembly.

Protests were also organised in Coimbatore against the governor by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam members who attempted to burn Ravi’s effigy. Meanwhile, sources said the ruling DMK is taking efforts to meet President Droupadi Murmu to clarify about the assembly faceoff. According to DMK sources, though there are no legal issues involved in CM MK Stalin moving a resolution in the House, the BJP wants to blow the issue out of proportion and wants to portray the DMK as an anti-national party that violated protocol.

According to sources, the DMK leadership has deputed the party’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu to get the President’s appointment and he may meet her along with state law minister S Regupathi. Till 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the appointment with the President, however, has not been confirmed, sources said.

Motion of thanks to governor’s address today

Sources said discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address will start on Wednesday. DMK MLA Cumbum N Ramakrishnan is likely to move a resolution conveying the House’s concern about governor skipping and adding certain portions to his customary address to the assembly. However, in keeping with the dignity of the House, members are thankful for the governor’s speech recorded in the House on January 9, the resolution would say, sources said.

