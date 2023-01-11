Fill 500 HM posts in govt schools: Guild

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association on Tuesday urged the government to fill over 500 posts of headmasters at government high and higher secondary schools. In a petition to the school education department commissioner, the association said administrative work spills into teaching hours.

The teachers were complaining that administrative staff, including clerks, were not appointed for over 15 years. “To fill the vacancies, counselling must be held for PG teachers due for promotion. This issue has affected Class 11 and 12 students, which in turn can affect pass percentages of government schools,” said the plea. The state should appoint permanent teachers too, it noted.

