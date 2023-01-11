Guv RN Ravi’s address: Congress to move resolution, VCK praises Stalin’s response

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress MLAs on Tuesday gave notice to Assembly Speaker M Appavu to move a private member resolution against Governor RN Ravi to condemn the governor’s act in the Assembly on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, Congress Assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagai said the speaker told them that the resolution would be taken up on Wednesday.

On the governor’s act, Selvaperunthagai said that Ravi was attempting to spread RSS ideology despite holding a constitutional office. Moreover, the governor disrespected the national anthem. Selvaperunthagai called on the public to besiege Raj Bhavan and demanded that the union government recall the governor.

Thirumavalavan

Meanwhile, VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters on Tuesday that Governor RN Ravi’s act at the Assembly on Monday was against the Constitution. Earlier, he met CM MK Stalin at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam and extended his Pongal wishes.

During his address, Thirumavalavan praised Stalin’s response to governor’s action and said that Ravi was attempting to create political confusion and that this was the agenda of Sangh Parivar. On Ravi’s latest move of hosting a Pongal event at Raj Bhavan as “Thamizhaga” governor, Thirumavalavan said Ravi was not qualified to be the governor as he ignored Tamil Nadu state symbol and did not wish to call the state as Tamil Nadu.

On the issue of human faeces found in the drinking water supplied to an SC village in Pudukkottai, Thirumavalavan said they took up the matter with Stalin and were told that necessary action would be taken against the culprits. Twenty individuals had been summoned in connection with the case.

