Man gets life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Published: 11th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

​Representational Photo

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 42-year-old man from the district was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special POCSO Court in Srivilliputhur on Tuesday for sexually assaulting his daughter.

According to sources, a case was registered against Jegajothimani in 2022 at Virudhunagar East Police station for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter for over a year. Jegajothimani had threatened to kill the girl's mother and sister if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Later, the girl's teacher from the school she studied in got to know about the incident and informed the police and the girl's mother. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused in April, and he was remanded the same day. Along with the life sentence, the court further imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on the accused.

