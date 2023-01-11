Home States Tamil Nadu

Puthirai Vannar community made to relive wretched past

Application of her father, S Balasubramanian, was also rejected for the same reason though he was employed in a salon. The tahsildar later issued caste certificates after my intervention,” he said. 

Published: 11th January 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:For the members of a community treated as outcastes by even the most marginalised Scheduled Caste (SC) communities such as Devendrakula Velalar and Paraiyars, Puthirai Vannars’ fight to get community certificates, ironically, hinges on their ability to produce proof to show that they are still practising their condemned caste-based occupation of washing clothes, conducting post-death rituals, and working as hairdressers for other SC communities. 

Activist S Isaivanan, who is helping the students of the community get caste certificates, said several students had to discontinue their education and adult members of the community could not become members of Tamil Nadu Puthirai Vannar Welfare Board because of lack of community certificates.

“A community certificate application filed by B Tharanya, an SSLC student from Melagaram, was rejected by Tenkasi tahsildar on August 18, 2022, saying that the applicant has not produced proof to show that she was performing her traditional caste-based occupation. Application of her father, S Balasubramanian, was also rejected for the same reason though he was employed in a salon. The tahsildar later issued caste certificates after my intervention,” he said. 

“Applications filed by 13 students of Karkudi village of Shengottai taluk were also rejected recently. After members of Poorviga Tamilar Viduthalai Katchi staged a protest last week, VAO and revenue inspector inquired with two retired VAOs of the village and sent a recommendation to the tahsildar who issued community certificates on Tuesday.

Applications filed by Chandrasekar, another student, has been rejected six times. The poor student got SC certificate in his seventh attempt after spending more than Rs 1,000 on document and application charges,” said Isaivanan, who  also shared documents with remarks of officials rejecting caste certificates, with TNIE.  

Girl forced to show photos of puberty event

SPEAKING to TNIE, G Ruban of Kottakulam village said that he gave up his dream of pursuing higher education and becoming a policeman because of lack of SC certificate. “I am now working in a sawmill as a daily-wage labourer. My grandmother, who is Hindu, named my mother as Anthonyammal as per the wishes of a relative.

Citing that my mother’s name is a Christian name, my sister G Manju and I were denied SC community certificates. My sister, who graduated school in 2020, could not join a college because of no certificate. We proved that we are Hindus by showing photos of Manju’s puberty ceremony to Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Tenkasi and got the SC certificate. By then, her one year of education had got wasted and she joined a government college only in 2022,” Ruban said.

Petitioned to Ministers, MP, Collector
In November 2021, Shengottai’s zonal deputy tahsildar had told applicant A Ramesh that he can get SC community certificate by submitting proof that he was serving as washerman for Pallar and Paraiyar communities.

District collector P Akash told TNIE that he instructed revenue staff not to reject any application of Puthirai Vannars on the ground that they are not involved in caste-based occupation.

Officials seek caste job proof 
In a shocking reply to one of the applicants, A Ramesh, in November 2021, Shengottai’s zonal deputy tahsildar had said Ramesh can get SC community certificate by submitting proof that he was serving as washerman for Pallar and Paraiyar communities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scheduled Caste Caste discrimination
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp