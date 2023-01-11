Vengaivayal tank excrement case: Bail plea of two persons rejected

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The special court for exclusive trial of cases registered under SC/ST (PoA) Act, 1989, on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of two persons who were arrested for allegedly discriminating against residents of Vengaivayal where excrement was found dumped in the village overhead tank last month.

During Collector Kavitha Ramu’s inspection in Vengaivayal on December 27 over complaints of contamination of the water supply, she acted on complaints of untouchability meted out to the villagers, including the ban on their entry to the local temple.

When the collector entered the said temple along with the villagers hailing from the SC community, Mookaiyah, a tea stall owner, and Singammal allegedly hurled casteist remarks at them. The two were soon arrested under the SC/ST (PoA) Act. The two suspects then moved the special court on January 4. Judge R Sathya then ordered for a two-member advocate commission to inquire into the incident.

On Tuesday, the commission submitted its report stating no castiest practices as prevalent in the village. However, a section of lawyers alleged the commission’s report to be biased. Pointing out that the inquiry into the case of water contamination was yet to be completed, the judge rejected the bail pleas of the two suspects.

