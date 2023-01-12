Luxury cruise vessel calls on Thoothukudi VOC Port

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: International luxury cruise ship 'MS Amera', which is on a 125-day global tour, ferrying 698 passengers and 386 crew members docked at Thoothukudi VO Chidambaranar port on Wednesday. VOC Port chairman TK Ramachandran welcomed the cruise ship to the additional berth, while traditional artists performed 'Nathaswara Mangala Isai' and folk dance to accord the guests a rousing reception.



The Bahamas-flagged 'MS Amera' began its journey from Nice in France on December 22 and is scheduled to end the trip in Germany's Bremerhaven on April 26, covering 25 countries. The ship is 204 metres long and has a maximum air draft of 44.8 metres. Having 13 decks and 413 cabins with a capacity to transit 835 passengers, Amera is capable of travelling at a maximum speed of 20.5 knots (38 km/h).



Around 70 tourists got down at Tirunelveli to visit the Holy Trinity Church and Nellaiappar Temple, while over 200 visited Lady of Snows Church and other places in Thoothukudi. Local guides were arranged for them through the Ministry of Tourism. "The VOC port is collaborating with various cruise operators to increase such cruise vessel calls to Thoothukudi, considering the high number of tourist attractions and idyllic destinations in south Tamil Nadu," Ramachandran said.



Honouring the maiden call of the cruise vessel the port chairman and the vessel captain, Hubert Flohr, exchanged commemorative plaques during the reception ceremony held at the berth. All infrastructure facilities were arranged for the immigration department, customs and the port health organisation by the port authorities, to ensure the seamless arrival and departure of guests. The vessel agent, JM Baxi, thanked the port authorities and officials for handling the cruise vessel on par with international safety standards. The vessel left VOC Port after dusk on Wednesday for Colombo and then further eastward.



The ship operated by Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Cruise Services, consists of three restaurants, a show lounge, a library, areas for sports, beauty and wellness, and swimming pools. The passengers were predominantly from Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. Five passengers also embarked from Thoothukudi port on Wednesday.

