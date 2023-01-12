Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukottai collector, SP urged to conduct inquiry on attack on Dalit women

"Meanwhile, Iyyappan's wife who is also the vice-president of Perungattu panchayat met District Collector Kavitha Ramu and claimed no such attack or insult had happened.

Published: 12th January 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Executive Director of Evidence, an NGO, A Kathir has urged the police department to arrest those who beat three Dalit women while they were taking bath in Kothangudi kanmoi in Pudukottai district on January 1.
 
In a press statement, Kathir said Sakthidevi, Devi, and Sridevi from Kothangudi village in Aranthangi block were allegedly insulted and beaten up by caste Hindu men namely Iyyappan and Muthuraman. "They also abused the women using caste names and threatened to kill them. Following this, Sridevi lodged a complaint with the Nagudi police station on January 3. Though the police filed a case under sections of the SC/ST Act, no arrest has been made yet," he said.

"Meanwhile, Iyyappan's wife who is also the vice-president of Perungattu panchayat met District Collector Kavitha Ramu and claimed no such attack or insult had happened. She had also taken a few SC community members along with her to the collectorate to endorse her statement.

When members of Evidence conducted a fact-finding study on the incident, it was revealed that Aranthangi Tahsildar Balakrishnan claimed that there was no water in the kanmoi and hence the complaint was fake. So, Collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey must conduct an inquiry in person with the three victims," Kathir added. The victims have also lodged complaints with the State SC/ST Commission, SHRC, and State Women Commission regarding the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudukottai Dalit women Caste discrimination
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp