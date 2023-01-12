Two youths booked under POCSO in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two men were booked under the POCSO Act in two different cases for sexually assaulting two girls aged 16 and 17 at Thirumangalam in Madurai. According to the police, in the first incident, a 16-year-old girl from Thirumangalam studying in Class 11 in a government school, was raped by her neighbour.

On Monday when she was alone in her house, he approached the girl and expressed his desire to marry her, and raped her. After the girl's mother came to know of the incident, she lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Thirumangalam. Police booked the suspect under the POCSO Act and interrogations are underway.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl from Madurai was sexually harassed by Karthick (21), a resident of Thirumangalam. On January 6, Karthick visited the girl's school during the school's annual day function, and sexually abused and threatened her. Following this, the girl attempted to die by suicide and was admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Police registered a case against Karthik after a complaint filed by the girl's family



Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

