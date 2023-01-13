Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, allies boycott Guv RN Ravi’s Pongal event

Published: 13th January 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi being honoured with parivattam during a Pongal celebration at Raj Bhavan on Thursday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and its allies boycotted the Pongal event organised at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Governor RN Ravi and wife Laxmi Ravi inaugurated the function. The governor, wearing traditional dress (a dhoti and a shirt), went up to everyone’s chair and conveyed his Pongal wishes.

During his speech, he wished all in Tamil. During the event, 35 tribals from the Nilgiris Tribal Association honoured the governor by giving him a bouquet. Kerala brahmins offered special poojas and tied parivattam to the governor.

Cultural programmes were organised and the governor and wife felicitated artistes. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam; former ministers P Thangamani, C Vijayabhaskar and SP Velumani; BJP MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan, MR Gandhi, C Saraswathi; and retired judges were present. 

