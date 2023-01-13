DMK man threatens official in Vellore, booked

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A DMK councillor has been booked by the police for allegedly issuing death threats against a revenue inspector in Vellore. On January 10 (Tuesday), Sathuvachari police received a complaint from revenue inspector K Yuvaraj against M Sudhakar (46), councillor of ward 24 in Vellore Corporation, in which Yuvaraj accused the councillor of issuing death threats and preventing him from performing his duty.

According to the FIR lodged, Sudhakar went to the revenue inspector’s office and asked how he could allow the village assistant to take pictures of his brick kiln unit without his permission. The brick kiln unit was being operated on Sudhakar’s land.

Yuvaraj told Sudhakar that he had received information about incidents of sand theft and the sand was sent to brick kiln units in Alamelumangapuram. The village assistant was sent to check if any illegal activity was taking place.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 294b (verbal abuse), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duties) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation). However, in a complaint filed by Sudhakar, he alleged that the revenue inspector was making false complaints against him as he had submitted a petition to the collector about sand theft taking place at Moolakollai with the help of revenue department officials.

