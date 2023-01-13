Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK man threatens official in Vellore, booked

According to the FIR lodged, Sudhakar went to the revenue inspector’s office and asked how he could allow the village assistant to take pictures of his brick kiln unit without his permission.

Published: 13th January 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A DMK councillor has been booked by the police for allegedly issuing death threats against a revenue inspector in Vellore. On January 10 (Tuesday), Sathuvachari police received a complaint from revenue inspector K Yuvaraj against M Sudhakar (46), councillor of ward 24 in Vellore Corporation, in which Yuvaraj accused the councillor of issuing death threats and preventing him from performing his duty.

According to the FIR lodged, Sudhakar went to the revenue inspector’s office and asked how he could allow the village assistant to take pictures of his brick kiln unit without his permission. The brick kiln unit was being operated on Sudhakar’s land.

Yuvaraj told Sudhakar that he had received information about incidents of sand theft and the sand was sent to brick kiln units in Alamelumangapuram. The village assistant was sent to check if any illegal activity was taking place.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 294b (verbal abuse), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duties) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation). However, in a complaint filed by Sudhakar, he alleged that the revenue inspector was making false complaints against him as he had submitted a petition to the collector about sand theft taking place at Moolakollai with the help of revenue department officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Vellore
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp