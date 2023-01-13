Sethusamudram could be implemented if it benefits people: AIADMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contrary to the tough stand taken by the late leader of the AIADMK, J Jayalalithaa, on the implementation of the Sethusamudram canal project, the party on Thursday softened its stand on the project, saying that the pros and cons of it should be studied in detail and it could be implemented if it substantially benefitted the public.

Former minister Pollachi V Jayaraman, on behalf of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, expressed this view while speaking on the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the union government to implement the Sethusamudram project immediately.

Jayalalithaa, who supported the project initially, started opposing it vehemently in 2005. In June 2009, she clarified that MG Ramachandran and herself were votaries of the Sethusamudram project, but she started opposing it after scientists and environmental experts expressed views that implementing this project would wipe out the livelihood of lakhs of fishermen in the area as well as ruin marine ecology.

In March 2012, Jayalalithaa urged the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre to declare Rama Sethu as a national monument without any further delay. Jayalalithaa, in her letter to Manmohan Singh, had recalled her writ of mandamus filed before the SC in this regard. The petition also prayed the court to forbid the Union of India, Ministry of Shipping and Surface Transport, and Sethusamudram Corporation from destroying or damaging Adam’s Bridge/Ram Sethu in any manner in the process of execution of the Sethusamudram project.

On March 29, 2014, at Ramanathapuram, campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, Jayalalithaa described the Sethusamudram project as a useless one that would harm the marine environment and that the central government already wasted Rs 830 crore on it.

During the discussion on the chief minister’s resolution, Marimuthu of the CPI said that when the project was in the initial stages of implementation, it was scuttled by those afflicted by false beliefs. CPM MLA Nagai Maali said some people say concocted tales should not be taken as history.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran, however, condemned the remarks of the members of the Left parties. He said those remarks should be expunged as they concerned with beliefs of people. “If this project is implemented without affecting Rama Sethu, we’ll welcome it. We will be overwhelmingly happy if the Sethusamudram project gets implemented because it would benefit the southern districts.”

Remarks by Left parties draw flak

AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman, too, took exception to the remarks of Left parties and a Congress member, “A few members said Lord Rama is a fictitious character. This remark has wounded us. Lord Rama is worshipped by more than 100 crore people. Lord Rama is an incarnation of the Almighty.”

