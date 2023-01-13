Subashree’s death: Stalin for action post probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday promised the Assembly that proper action would be taken after an investigation into the death of Subashree, whose body was found near Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore last month.

He was replying to CPM member M Chinnadurai, who urged the state government to conduct a fair probe into her death. Stalin said Alanthurai police were investigating the case following a complaint.

The woman’s body was found in a well near Thulukkankadu and handed over to her husband after a postmortem examination performed by a three-doctor team at Coimbatore medical college and hospital.

In connection with the case, CCTV footage from the yoga centre and Semmedu areas were retrieved and checked and the mobile phones of Subashree and husband were seized as part of the investigation.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday promised the Assembly that proper action would be taken after an investigation into the death of Subashree, whose body was found near Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore last month. He was replying to CPM member M Chinnadurai, who urged the state government to conduct a fair probe into her death. Stalin said Alanthurai police were investigating the case following a complaint. The woman’s body was found in a well near Thulukkankadu and handed over to her husband after a postmortem examination performed by a three-doctor team at Coimbatore medical college and hospital. In connection with the case, CCTV footage from the yoga centre and Semmedu areas were retrieved and checked and the mobile phones of Subashree and husband were seized as part of the investigation.