Home States Tamil Nadu

Subashree’s death: Stalin for action post probe

He was replying to CPM member M Chinnadurai, who urged the state government to conduct a fair probe into her death.

Published: 13th January 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday promised the Assembly that proper action would be taken after an investigation into the death of Subashree, whose body was found near Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore last month. 

He was replying to CPM member M Chinnadurai, who urged the state government to conduct a fair probe into her death. Stalin said Alanthurai police were investigating the case following a complaint.

The woman’s body was found in a well near Thulukkankadu and handed over to her husband after a postmortem examination performed by a three-doctor team at Coimbatore medical college and hospital. 

In connection with the case, CCTV footage from the yoga centre and Semmedu areas were retrieved and checked and the mobile phones of Subashree and husband were seized as part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp