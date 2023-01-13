Home States Tamil Nadu

Sweeper made to administer saline in Alangulam GH

TENKASI: The sweeper of Alangulam government hospital had to administer saline to our daughter admitted with fever, alleged the girl's parents on Thursday.  A video posted by the child's father, Vijay Kumar, has gone viral on social media.

"She was diagnosed by the duty doctor to have low platelet count due to suspected dengue. A nurse inserted venflon (cannula) on her hand. However, the administration of fluid was performed by the sweeper who was cleaning the hospital hall.

Whenever my child leaves the bed to urinate, the sweeper would remove the tube attached to the venflon, re-fix it and adjust the flow of the fluid. As my child reported more pain, I shifted my child immediately to a nearby private hospital for treatment," he added.

