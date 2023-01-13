Three from TN cut across waves of struggles to earn world surfing games berth

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, India is set to send a team to compete at World Surfing Games. After an elaborate selection process, the best four surfers selected for the job are three youth from fishermen community in TN, and one school dropout from Karnataka.

N Ajeesh Ali (22), Sanjay Selvamani (22), both from Kovalam fishing village near Chennai; Shivaraj Babu (20), a student hailing from a humble fisherman family in Mahabilipuram, and Ramesh Budihal (22), a school dropout from Hubli in Karnataka are set to represent the country at the iconic ‘2023 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games’ scheduled to be held from May 30 to June 7 in El Sunzal/La Bocana in El Salvador.

The event is also part of qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympics. TNIE caught up with all the four youth, who are in Kovalam currently and set to leave for Sri Lanka for two-week intensive training. Surfing Federation of India (SFI) has engaged a South African coach Patrick Renaud, who previously managed English surfing team to 4th place in European surfing championships.

Indian surfers team along with SFI officials at Kovalam. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Ajeesh Ali, number 2 ranked surfer in the country, said, “I started surfing from the age of 13 in Kovalam. My family is into small-scale fishing for a livelihood. I did my B.Com, and obviously my parents wanted me to find a job. But, I always wanted to pursue surfing as a profession. I work as a surfing instructor at Surf Turf school on a part-time basis. During Covid, I had to go for fishing to support the family and also maintain my physique. My selection to the national team is a dream come true.”

Ramesh Budihal’s is another inspirational story. A 6th class dropout, he speaks fluent English and is India’s top surfer currently. His father runs a small handicraft shop and Budihal works at Shaka Surf Club in Udupi in Karnataka. He came sixth in Asian tour held in Malaysia in 2019.

SFI president, Arun Vasu, also the chairman cum managing director of TT Group which is sponsoring the Indian team, told TNIE, “All four are from poor families. They struggled and pushed their way up the ladder.” Vasu said, “It’s time for the governments to identify the potential and offer financial support for the athletes.”

He said, before competing in World Surfing Games, SFI is planning to put the team in an event in Maldives or Sri Lanka to hone their skills.

