Home States Tamil Nadu

100% road tax exemption for EVs extended in TN

The state government had granted 100% waiver of road tax between November 3, 2020 and December 31, 2022. 

Published: 14th January 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles, E-vehicle

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday extended 100% exemption of life-time road tax for electric vehicles till December 31, 2025. The relaxation is applicable for both transport and non-transport e-vehicles registered in the state, said a G.O. issued by K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Transport department.

The state government had granted 100% waiver of road tax between November 3, 2020 and December 31, 2022. As the state government has not extended the relaxation further, registration of electric vehicles disrupted across the State. Following the request from the vehicle manufacturers and dealers, the transport department has extended the sops for two more years. As of August 30 last year, the state has 83,000 e-vehicles.

Industry sources said, awareness on usage of non-polluting vehicles increased across the state. “The cost-benefit for choosing e-vehicles can be experienced only after using the vehicle for 5 to 6 years,” said a vehicle manufacturing dealer.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicles Tamil Nadu Road Tax
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp