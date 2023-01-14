100% road tax exemption for EVs extended in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday extended 100% exemption of life-time road tax for electric vehicles till December 31, 2025. The relaxation is applicable for both transport and non-transport e-vehicles registered in the state, said a G.O. issued by K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Transport department.

The state government had granted 100% waiver of road tax between November 3, 2020 and December 31, 2022. As the state government has not extended the relaxation further, registration of electric vehicles disrupted across the State. Following the request from the vehicle manufacturers and dealers, the transport department has extended the sops for two more years. As of August 30 last year, the state has 83,000 e-vehicles.

Industry sources said, awareness on usage of non-polluting vehicles increased across the state. “The cost-benefit for choosing e-vehicles can be experienced only after using the vehicle for 5 to 6 years,” said a vehicle manufacturing dealer.



CHENNAI: The state government on Friday extended 100% exemption of life-time road tax for electric vehicles till December 31, 2025. The relaxation is applicable for both transport and non-transport e-vehicles registered in the state, said a G.O. issued by K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Transport department. The state government had granted 100% waiver of road tax between November 3, 2020 and December 31, 2022. As the state government has not extended the relaxation further, registration of electric vehicles disrupted across the State. Following the request from the vehicle manufacturers and dealers, the transport department has extended the sops for two more years. As of August 30 last year, the state has 83,000 e-vehicles. Industry sources said, awareness on usage of non-polluting vehicles increased across the state. “The cost-benefit for choosing e-vehicles can be experienced only after using the vehicle for 5 to 6 years,” said a vehicle manufacturing dealer.