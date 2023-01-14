Home States Tamil Nadu

Illegal detention: Man to get Rs 3.5 lakh compensation

Despite being acquitted, he was detained in prison for 8 months

Published: 14th January 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

The crime spree included an ATM van heist by Domnic, a driver of a cash management service, who stole Rs 1.37 crore on November 23 and was caught within a week.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the state government to pay `3.5 lakh as compensation to a man who was illegally detained in prison for over eight months, despite being acquitted by the HC.

Passing orders on a petition filed by R Rathinam, whose son Chokkar was the detainee, Justice Sunder Mohan also sought a status report from the state government on the steps taken to implement the directions issued by the court last year to install user-friendly kiosk machines in all prisons, through which prisoners could check the details or status of their cases. At present, the machine is available at Puzhal Prison II alone, and displays information only in Hindi and English, and not in Tamil.

According to Justice Mohan’s order, Chokkar had been sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder that took place in 2011. But, following an appeal filed by his co-accused, he was later acquitted on October 31, 2019. However, the prison authorities released him only on July 14, 2020.

Holding that Chokkar’s detention was illegal, Justice Mohan directed the government to pay `3.5 lakh as compensation, adding that this order will not prevent Chokkar from filing appropriate proceedings for more damages. 

Justice Mohan also noted that to prevent such incidents in future, the court had issued directions last year, including installation of user-friendly kiosks in prisons within four months. But when the case was heard on Friday, the direction was still not complied with. The judge, therefore, directed the government to file a status report and adjourned the case to January 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal detention Madras High Court
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp