Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai AIIMS president Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman dies of heart attack

Madurai AIIMS president Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman (77) died due to heart attack on Thursday midnight.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai AIIMS president Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman (77) died due to heart attack on Thursday midnight. Dr Venkataraman, who was appointed as president in October 2022, was attending the AIIMS governing body meeting Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai on January 10, when he suffered a mild cardiac arrest, following which, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Principal secretary for cooperation, food and consumer protection and son-in-law of Dr Venkataraman, J Radhakrishnan, who was with him during the meeting, said, "He was responding well to the treatment, but later he succumbed after developing a second massive heart attack on January 12 at 12.15 am."

Executive Director of Madurai AIIMS Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao expressed his condolences and said, "Despite his ill health, he attended a meeting online with officials when he was undergoing treatment in the ICU." He said, "Nagarajan was a very cooperative and proactive president of AIIMS Madurai, and it is unfortunate we lost him within three months of his appointment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp