Madurai AIIMS president Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai AIIMS president Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman (77) died due to heart attack on Thursday midnight. Dr Venkataraman, who was appointed as president in October 2022, was attending the AIIMS governing body meeting Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai on January 10, when he suffered a mild cardiac arrest, following which, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Principal secretary for cooperation, food and consumer protection and son-in-law of Dr Venkataraman, J Radhakrishnan, who was with him during the meeting, said, "He was responding well to the treatment, but later he succumbed after developing a second massive heart attack on January 12 at 12.15 am."

Executive Director of Madurai AIIMS Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao expressed his condolences and said, "Despite his ill health, he attended a meeting online with officials when he was undergoing treatment in the ICU." He said, "Nagarajan was a very cooperative and proactive president of AIIMS Madurai, and it is unfortunate we lost him within three months of his appointment."

