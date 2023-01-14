Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools buses for children with disabilities unveiled in Thoothukudi

The school in Thoothukudi is enclosed within an 'early autism intervention centre', while the Kovilpatti school houses an early intervention centre for mental illnesses.

Published: 14th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

School bus

School bus for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Collector Dr K Senthil Raj has unveiled school buses at the Vidhya Prakasam special school functioning under the differently-abled welfare department at Muthammal Colony in Thoothukudi, and at another special school in Kovilpatti town.

A total of over 120 special children study at both schools. The school in Thoothukudi is enclosed within an 'early autism intervention centre', while the Kovilpatti school houses an early intervention centre for mental illnesses.

In the presence of sub-collector Gaurav Kumar and Mayor NP Jegan, the collector inspected the schools and promised to take steps to construct more infrastructure required for the early intervention centres.

"The district administration has planned to select 15 students with disabilities for a self-employment training programme on small business activities. They will be trained on preparing plates from areca nut leaves and other jobs," he said.

It may be noted that the bus sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for the Thoothukudi school, and another bus sponsored by the National Engineering College for the Kovilpatti had been remaining inoperative for several months due to the unavailability of drivers and helpers.

The collector recently unveiled both buses by appointing drivers and helpers for the vehicles. During the inspection, the collector also took stock of the infrastructure facilities at the nearby Muthammalpuram rural library. District differently-abled welfare officer Sivasankaran and special teachers accompanied the collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp