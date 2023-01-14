Thoothukudi: 26-year-old transwoman becomes village assistant

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 26-year-old transwoman Suruthi has been selected and appointed as the village assistant at Melakarandhai village in Ettayapuram taluk in Thoothukudi. District collector Dr K Senthil Raj handed over the appointment order to her on Friday.

Sources said S Suruthi (26) of Kottai north street in Ettayapuram, had been working as a tailor after completing a diploma in hotel management at SRM university. Suresh Kumar, who was assigned male at birth, transformed into a transwoman in 2014.

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj presented the appointment order to Suruthi in the presence of Additional collector (Development) Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, District Revenue Officer (In-charge) Marimuthu at the collectorate.

Senthil Raj told TNIE that Suruthi was chosen through a fair selection process. "I am happy that she is the first transperson in the state to receive a village assistant job. She will be a role model for others to emulate," the collector said.

Taking over the role, Suruthi said she would work hard to achieve more and be an example for the trans community. As per the records, as many as 6,029 persons appeared for the village assistant examination held to fill up 94 vacancies in the district. The candidates were selected through a writing test, an interview, and a special skill test before being given the appointment order.

