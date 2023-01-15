Home States Tamil Nadu

Cipet to open plastic recycling centres across India

There would be a technology transfer and civic bodies and private entities would be taught the latest methods in plastic reuse.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (Cipet), a premier institute focusing on plastic technology, plans to establish five circular economy centres or plastic waste management centres in five localities as pilots.

Four of these centres will be coming up in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka while the location of the fifth centre is yet to be confirmed. If successful, such centres would be made part of other Cipet institutes across India, according to sources.

Speaking to TNIE at Cipet headquarters in Guindy, Prof Shishir Sinha, director general of Cipet, said the challenge was not recycling but logistics. “We’re exploring how waste could be brought to those centres. The challenge is to develop a sustainable ecosystem for recycling and granulisation for moulding new plastic products or manufacturing fuels/wax.” There would be a technology transfer and civic bodies and private entities would be taught the latest methods in plastic reuse.

The extended producer responsibility (EPR) on plastic waste is at an early stage and Cipet was holding talks with industries to bring viable and sustainable solutions. More focus was now being given to research and development of biopolymers and biodegradable polymers and new packaging materials. “More impetus will be given to biopolymers and sustainable plastic products. There should, however, be a change in consumer mindset to maximise use of products,” he said, adding that there was a huge opportunity for plastic in toy and drone industries.

CIPET currently provides UG and PG courses; diplomas; and Phd programmes, all affiliated to local universities. The Guindy campus is affiliated to Anna University. Sinha said Cipet had applied for Institute of Eminence (IoE) recognition and was likely to get it soon.A senior officer privy to the development said Cipet wanted to expand its operations.

