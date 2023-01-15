Guv Ravi, CM Stalin, other leaders extend Pongal wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Saturday extended their Pongal greetings to the people of the state.In his message, Governor Ravi said, “Pongal is the pride of Tamil people. Wherever we are on this harvest festival, we pray by thanking the Sun God and Goddesses and chant ‘Pongalo Pongal’.”

Stalin said, “Pongal festival is the single festival that celebrates race, soil, people, crops, food and other living things. It’s a cultural festival without any fancy tales.”AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “This Pongal festival may bring health and joy to all.” Besides, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, Congress leaders KS Alagairi, K Selvaperunthagai, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, and other leaders of extended their wishes.

