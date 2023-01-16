Home States Tamil Nadu

26-year-old bull tamer gored to death in Palamedu Jallikattu

Aravindhraj was in the third position by taming nine bulls by the end of the 4th round.

26-year-old bull tamer Aravindharaj.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI: A 26-year-old bull tamer while attempting to tame a bull during the Palamedu Jallikattu was gored in the arena on Monday. The youngster who was rushed to Madurai GRH for treatment died.

By afternoon, a journalist including nine persons was reportedly injured during the Jallikattu event. 

Hundreds of bulls from across the district were released through the Vadivasal (entry point).

During the event, a batch of 25 - 30 tamers was allowed into the arena near the Vadivasal after which nearly 400 bulls were released through the Vadivasal by the end of the fourth batch.

By the fifth round, a 26-year-old youth who was identified as Aravindhraj (26) of Palamedu in Madurai was in the lead among the bull tamers. He was in the third position by taming nine bulls by the end of the 4th round.  

During the fifth round, when he attempted to jump onto the back of the raging bull that pounced through the Palamedi Vadivasal, he was gored in the abdomen and tossed onto the ground by the bull.

Getting up after the attack, Aravind rushed to the nearby fence to check on his injury and fell unconscious. 

The medical team present during the event rushed Aravindharaj to Rajaji Government Hospital, however, the youth died at the hospital, failing to respond to intensive care.

Further investigations are underway.

